Parsifal Capital Management LP Purchases 387,980 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,980 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for 10.0% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned 4.62% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $174,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $3.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

