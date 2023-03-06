Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Raises Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Lantheus worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lantheus by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lantheus by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 5,338.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after buying an additional 166,760 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Lantheus Price Performance

Lantheus stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.87. The stock had a trading volume of 397,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $64.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

