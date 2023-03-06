Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 254,452 Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 254,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.39% of Liquidia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LQDA. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $470,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Liquidia by 191.7% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 521,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 342,700 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liquidia stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.31. 74,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $471.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.11. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LQDA. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

