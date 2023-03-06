Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Purchases 1,296 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.76% of TELA Bio worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

TELA Bio Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.06. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TELA Bio Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on TELA. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

