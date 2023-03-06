Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Invests $3.30 Million in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 323,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Verona Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

NASDAQ VRNA traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,443. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $645,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 774,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,748.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,897,552 shares of company stock worth $91,123,511. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

