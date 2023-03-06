Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,137,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Concert Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.2% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNCE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $8.37. 10,733,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $8.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $70,916.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,621.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $50,379.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,424.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $70,916.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,621.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,636 shares of company stock worth $350,763 in the last three months. 11.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Further Reading

