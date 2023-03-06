Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,441 shares during the quarter. Day One Biopharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.2% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $10,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 38,681 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $271,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 578,511 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

DAWN stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 403,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,989. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,578,383.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,225,206.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,089,505 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAWN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.