Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,139 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Keros Therapeutics

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.00. 394,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,067. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $68.29.

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

