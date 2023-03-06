Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $10.70 Million Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,645 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.0% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,003,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,460.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 112,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.