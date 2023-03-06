Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Acquires 48,073 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,486 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,073 shares during the period. R1 RCM accounts for approximately 1.5% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of R1 RCM worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,598,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $307,566,000 after purchasing an additional 607,729 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in R1 RCM by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,135,301 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $76,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,106,363 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $86,069,000 after acquiring an additional 124,351 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,910,213 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $104,637,000 after acquiring an additional 429,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

In related news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.27. 441,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,108. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

