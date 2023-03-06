Park West Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,000. Spotify Technology makes up 0.6% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Spotify Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,338,000 after buying an additional 1,764,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after purchasing an additional 707,653 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 394.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 453,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 362,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,035,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,790,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.20. 814,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $160.06.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.73.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

