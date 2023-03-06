Park West Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 643,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Oportun Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 1,558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 44.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 162,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.73. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

