Park West Asset Management LLC Has $166.77 Million Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Park West Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,095,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628,621 shares during the quarter. Enovix accounts for 11.8% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Enovix worth $166,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,618. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

