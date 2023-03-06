Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$32.50 at National Bankshares

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

PLC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.29.

Shares of Park Lawn stock traded down C$0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$27.80. The company had a trading volume of 67,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$20.64 and a 52-week high of C$35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$948.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Linda Gilbert sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$66,329.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$535,945.08. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

