Parian Global Management LP Takes $53,000 Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 133.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Codexis by 517.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $229,283.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 823,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,927 shares of company stock valued at $829,821 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 245,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,266. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $311.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.64. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

