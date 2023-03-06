Parian Global Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Griffon accounts for approximately 2.0% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Griffon in the third quarter valued at $440,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 7.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth about $3,188,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of GFF traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 191,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,581. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.14 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently -12.16%.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

