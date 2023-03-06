Parian Global Management LP Has $2.64 Million Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Parian Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares during the quarter. Neuronetics accounts for about 8.6% of Parian Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parian Global Management LP’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 25,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $138,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $109,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,299,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,975,942.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 25,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $138,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,845 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,539.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,565 shares of company stock worth $2,030,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STIM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.26. 54,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,058. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

