Parian Global Management LP Buys Shares of 40,000 Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID)

Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Rapid Micro Biosystems comprises 0.4% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Rapid Micro Biosystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance

Rapid Micro Biosystems stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 36,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,973. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

