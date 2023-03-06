Parian Global Management LP Acquires New Position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Paragon 28 comprises approximately 0.9% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paragon 28

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 24,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $520,930.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,585.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 42,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $850,532.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,683,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,307,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 24,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $520,930.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,240,903 shares of company stock worth $38,500,364. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 1.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of FNA stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 61,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,863. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paragon 28, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

