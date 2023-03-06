Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $2.04 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,277,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,869. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63.

