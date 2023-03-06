Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

BATS:ITB traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,944 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

