Palo Alto Investors LP Trims Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Palo Alto Investors LP lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics makes up approximately 10.5% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned about 1.39% of United Therapeutics worth $132,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 179,163 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,618,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,622,000 after acquiring an additional 138,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,095.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,095.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total transaction of $1,553,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,425,003.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,720 shares of company stock worth $52,176,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,818. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.69.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

