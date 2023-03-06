Palestra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 936,202 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 936,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $182,391,000. Union Pacific makes up approximately 8.6% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after buying an additional 307,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.23. 803,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.48 and a 200-day moving average of $209.30. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Union Pacific Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
