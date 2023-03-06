Palantir Technologies Inc. Has $935,000 Holdings in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Palantir Technologies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230,000 shares during the quarter. Lilium accounts for about 1.7% of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Palantir Technologies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Lilium worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lilium during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lilium by 15,976.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lilium by 29.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Price Performance

Shares of Lilium stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 443,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lilium Profile

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Lilium from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lilium from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

(Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.