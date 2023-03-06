Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,082 shares during the quarter. Outset Medical comprises 0.8% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Outset Medical worth $14,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OM. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 627,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 115,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Outset Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.05. 190,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,237. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.56. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 141.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Outset Medical news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 3,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $84,402.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 3,023 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $84,402.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,446.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,002 shares of company stock worth $4,031,759. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.