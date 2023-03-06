Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,900 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 789,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 491.6 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Up 0.1 %
DOGEF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.22. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $137.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average is $89.75.
About Ørsted A/S
