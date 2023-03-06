Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,900 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 789,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 491.6 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

DOGEF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.22. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $137.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average is $89.75.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

About Ørsted A/S

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy and Other. The Offshore segment develops and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Denmark, Poland, the Netherlands, the U.S., Taiwan, Vietnam, and Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.