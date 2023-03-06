O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.3% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $844.65. The stock had a trading volume of 119,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,566. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $825.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $789.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.