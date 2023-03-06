Orchid Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0913 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $63.04 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00039664 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00022030 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00219708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,387.77 or 1.00039565 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09026485 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,876,514.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

