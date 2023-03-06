Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,507 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.8% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.28. 2,455,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421,608. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.79. The company has a market cap of $243.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

