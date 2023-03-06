OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.13 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $206.98 million and $13.13 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00006597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00071267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00053314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023624 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003510 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

