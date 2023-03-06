Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Holdings Cut by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,822 shares during the quarter. Omega Flex makes up approximately 1.7% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $17,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 58.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the second quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the second quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 236.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 297.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $123.70. 24,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,805. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $150.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

