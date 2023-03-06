Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) is Poehling Capital Management INC.’s 10th Largest Position

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up 2.6% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OXY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.66. 5,000,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,306,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.
Occidental Petroleum Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.