Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading 9% Higher

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.42. 211,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 931,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
Nutex Health Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Institutional Trading of Nutex Health
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutex Health (NUTX)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.