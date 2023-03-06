Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading 9% Higher

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.42. 211,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 931,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

