NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Up 5.8%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 10,794,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 29,983,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NU shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NU Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NU in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

