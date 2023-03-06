Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of Northwest Natural worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 101.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 322.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $48.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

