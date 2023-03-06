Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3,313.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 691,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 671,052 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $15,673,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 296.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 554,950 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.