North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 29,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 60,581 shares.The stock last traded at $17.70 and had previously closed at $17.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $506.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 6,133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,850 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,109,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,209 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 833,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 349,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 287,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 956.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

