NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.60

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NMI Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.

Insider Transactions at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.64 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NMI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NMI by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

