Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Equities researchers at Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

