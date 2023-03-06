New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $45.31

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.31, but opened at $44.20. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 348,587 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 3.6 %
The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.73 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.
