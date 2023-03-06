New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $45.31

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.31, but opened at $44.20. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 348,587 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.73 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

