Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 91.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

NKTR stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $297.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.98% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $31,452.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at $940,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

