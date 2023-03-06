NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.73 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00008958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $66.83 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00071267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00053314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023624 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,207,871 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

