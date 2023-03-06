NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) is Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 559.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 852,707 shares during the quarter. NCR makes up approximately 1.9% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $19,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NCR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCR. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NCR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.72. 133,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,065. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.