Nblh (NBLH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,439.66

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Nblh token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nblh has traded flat against the dollar. Nblh has a market capitalization of $1,439.66 and approximately $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nblh alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00422118 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.28532413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh’s launch date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nblh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nblh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nblh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.