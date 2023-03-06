Navcoin (NAV) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $151.65

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 32.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $151.65 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00201696 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00095725 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00056020 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00054434 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000348 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,635,041 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

