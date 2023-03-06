National Bankshares Downgrades Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) to Sector Perform

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.00. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services stock traded down C$1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.71. 3,338,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.02 and a 12 month high of C$8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.02.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

About Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.