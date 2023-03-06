Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives $314.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.60.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $259.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.31. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $164.30 and a fifty-two week high of $323.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.