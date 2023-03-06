Morgan Stanley Lowers Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $64.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $46.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $4,828,446. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

