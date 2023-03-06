Morgan Stanley Lowers Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $64.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.02% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.
Shares of HALO opened at $46.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $59.46.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
