Morgan Stanley Increases IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Price Target to GBX 1,610

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,530 ($18.46) to GBX 1,610 ($19.43) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IMIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,655 ($19.97) to GBX 1,800 ($21.72) in a report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IMI in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($22.93) to GBX 2,000 ($24.13) in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,150 ($13.88) to GBX 1,120 ($13.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IMI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,629.17.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Price Performance

IMIAY remained flat at $35.20 during trading on Monday. IMI has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.