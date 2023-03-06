Morgan Stanley Cuts Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target to GBX 111

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 114 ($1.38) to GBX 111 ($1.34) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWODF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TWODF remained flat at $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.